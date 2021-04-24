Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.