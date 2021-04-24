Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 22,920.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,870 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,232 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 264,967 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 66.5% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 172,869 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

