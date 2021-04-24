Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $339.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $209.50 and a 1-year high of $342.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

