Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.46.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.