Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 530.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $552.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.70 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.76 and a 200-day moving average of $526.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

