Eidelman Virant Capital Takes $314,000 Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.19% of First Northwest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 199,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

