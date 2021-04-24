Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of MGP opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.