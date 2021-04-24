Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,147 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

UBER stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

