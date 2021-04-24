Intersect Capital LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

