RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

