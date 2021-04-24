Intersect Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

