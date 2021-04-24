Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day moving average of $279.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

