Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

