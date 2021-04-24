Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

