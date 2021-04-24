Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of ERIC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

