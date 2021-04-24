Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after acquiring an additional 982,598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,907,000 after acquiring an additional 385,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

