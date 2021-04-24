Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

CCBG opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

