OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 15,901 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,901 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

D stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

