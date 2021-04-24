Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

