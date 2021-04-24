Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%.

MSBI stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $632.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens upgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.