Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.70. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 3,096 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield technology products company in the United States. It offers patented oil and gas technology drilling products designed for oil and gas well drilling outcomes. The company also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars.

