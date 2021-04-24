Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 74,045 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

Get Intellipharmaceutics International alerts:

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellipharmaceutics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.