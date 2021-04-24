Piscataqua Savings Bank Invests $54,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,440 shares of company stock worth $23,626,950. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.