Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $279.85

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.85 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.80). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 113,368 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The company has a market cap of £417.21 million and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 280.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

