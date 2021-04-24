Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.08

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.08 and traded as high as C$19.60. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$19.10, with a volume of 385,472 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective (up from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 49.42%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

