Compass Group (LON:CPG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,396.58

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,396.58 ($18.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,584.50 ($20.70). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 1,817,227 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £27.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,537.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,398.60.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

