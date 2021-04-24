Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.26, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.92 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.