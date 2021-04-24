International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $238.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $246.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.