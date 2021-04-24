V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $135.50 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.