Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,550.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.