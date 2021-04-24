MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 3,284 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,799,942 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $182.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a 200 day moving average of $214.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.