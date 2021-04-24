Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Raised to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOZ. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.75.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$545.44 million and a PE ratio of -64.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.