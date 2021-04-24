Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PD. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.36.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$31.29 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

