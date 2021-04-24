EOS Price Reaches $5.09 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00010421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $2.66 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,971,042 coins and its circulating supply is 952,803,964 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.