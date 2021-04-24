Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$7.78 and a 52-week high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.