Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

WILYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

WILYY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

