Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HESAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

