Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $156.90 million and $730,916.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00729141 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004969 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

