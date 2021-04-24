eBoost Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $989.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $989.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00455159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EBSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.