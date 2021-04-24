M Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by M Partners in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

In other Atico Mining news, Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 85,890 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$48,158.52. Also, Director Fernando Elias Ganoza sold 88,000 shares of Atico Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,557,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,200. Insiders sold a total of 371,890 shares of company stock worth $213,339 over the last quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

