M Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by M Partners in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Separately, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday.
Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.64 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$76.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
