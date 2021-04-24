$0.32 EPS Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

