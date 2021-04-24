$7.32 EPS Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce earnings of $7.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.42 and the highest is $7.91. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $21.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $22.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

LH opened at $263.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,083,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,464,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

