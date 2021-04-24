Rally Reaches Market Cap of $104.39 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Rally has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $104.39 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

