Hedera Hashgraph Price Down 33.5% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $342.18 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00061443 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00044247 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00298910 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008484 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023703 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002777 BTC.
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “
Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.
