Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $105.85 on Friday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

