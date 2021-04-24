Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.