Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ABCB opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.
In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
