Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.34. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $12.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $345,904.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,173. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $209.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

