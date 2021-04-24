Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr to ~$2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.78.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.47. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $89.83 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

