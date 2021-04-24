Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

