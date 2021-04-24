Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $414.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

